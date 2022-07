Another ARTUZ Member Arrested For Murder

Spread the love

Police have arrested Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) Secretary General Robson Chere on a charge of murdering his friend Roy Issa.

Chere is held at Harare Central Police Station.

Top human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa is representing Chere.

ARTUZ President Obert Masaraure was recently arrested and denied bail on the same charge of murdering Issa.

Masaraure was only granted bail by the High Court.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...