Another Chamisa Aide Arrested

By- Police in Gweru, Monday arrested CCC organising secretary Amos Chibaya for allegedly conducting an unsanctioned rally.

Chibaya’s arrest comes at a time there is a by-election in Gokwe-Kabuyunu constituency.

Chibaya is in-charge of mobilising support for the CCC, and his arrested is believed to block him from campaigning for the by-election.

CCC Deputy Spokesperson Ostallos Siziba told ZimEye that Zanu PF was persecuting Chibaya:

“We are witnessing a pattern of unrelenting assault on the Citizens movement after the arrest of Hon Sikhala, Sithole and 11 others.

“The state is in panic mode and has resorted to its fascist default mode of use fear, torture arrest and killing as weapons against the opposition.

“It’s going to get darker before dawn and we will forge ahead until Zimbabwe is free,” said Siziba.

Soon after Chibaya’s arrested, Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that the Gokwe-Kabuyunu constituency by-election would be on August 27.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Zanu PF’s

Leonard Chikomba

In a Statutory Instrument of an Extraordinary Government Gazette published last Friday, Mnangagwa set July 22 as the date on which the Nomination Court will sit at Gweru magistrate court to receive nominations of candidates for election for the Constituency.

Chikomba, also a Zanu PF Central Committee member, was declared a provincial liberation hero.

Chikomba died in a car accident in May, 20 km away from his home along the Gokwe-Chitekete Highway.

He was coming from a Zanu PF Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Gweru.

