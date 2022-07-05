Gokwe-Kabuyunu By-election Date Announced

By- The government has set a date for a by-election in the Gokwe-Kabuyunu constituency.

President Emerson Mnangagwa said the by-election would be conducted on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

The death of Leonard Chikomba created Gokwe-Kabuyuni parliament seat vacancy.

In a Statutory Instrument of an Extraordinary Government Gazette published last Friday, Mnangagwa set July 22 as the date on which the Nomination Court will sit at Gweru magistrate court to receive nominations of candidates for election for the Constituency.

Chikomba, who was also a Zanu PF Central Committee member was declared a provincial liberation hero.

Chikomba died in a car accident in May 20 km away from his home along the Gokwe-Chitekete Highway.

He was coming from a Zanu PF Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Gweru.

