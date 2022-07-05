Prisoner Axes Fellow Inmate

A Khami Prison inmate has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly axed another inmate, police confirmed.

The inmate, Giant Moyo (45), used an axe against another inmate after they had quarrelled during supper on Thursday last week. The injured inmate, Nqobizitha Ndlovu (39) was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital where he received medical treatment for injuries sustained. He remains in serious condition.

The two reportedly quarrelled over an issue yet to be established with Moyo picking up an axe used to cut firewood and striking Ndlovu once on the head where he sustained a deep cut. A report was made to the police and Moyo is still being held at Khami Prison. Bulawayo Province Police deputy spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, police in the province are investigating a suicide by hanging that occurred in Entumbane on 27 June where a 37-year-old Kelvin Magenende who was employed as a laboratory technician at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) was discovered by his nine-year-old son hanging from a roof truss.

The boy informed a neighbour who advised him to go to the police where a report was made.

At the scene, police found a suicide note in which the deceased professed his love for his wife and asked her to look after their two children since he had “failed to cope with the situation.”–Chronicle

