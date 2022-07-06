Zanu PF Hijacks 2023 Elections Logistical Preps

By-Zanu PF has confirmed that it gives instructions to the country’s election management body, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, ZEC.

NewZimbabwe reports that Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi made the confessions last week at a Zanu PF meeting in Banket, Mashonaland west provinces.

Ziyambi said his Zanu PF party will lead the delimitation process to demarcate constituency boundaries for the upcoming 2023 harmonised elections.

The electoral law empowers ZEC to solely conduct the delimitation exercise to ensure free and fair elections.

“We, as the governing party, will lead the delimitation process. You cannot say that you are ruling and do things that result in you getting out of power. There is no political party that boots itself out of power,” Ziyambi told a provincial coordinating committee (PCC) meeting at Mazvikadei Resort.

“As Zanu PF, we must do things that we are all agreeable to as we come up with electoral boundaries.

We will have another meeting to discuss how the delimitation process will be conducted,” he said.

Delimitation of parliamentary constituencies and wards is determined by the number of registered voters in an area. The exercise is done soon after the population and housing census.

Ziyambi also said delimitation consultations within Zanu PF will start soon in Mashonaland West before rolling out to the other nine provinces.

The Zvimba West legislator hinted that the province, currently with 22 parliamentary seats, could have two or three additional seats to be created by the upcoming delimitation exercise.

