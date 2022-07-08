55 Die Of HIV Daily

HIV-related deaths in Zimbabwe have fallen to around 55 deaths a day, from a peak average of 350 daily fatalities in 2002, the National Aids Council (NAC) has said.

In 2021, the number of people who died of HIV-related complications was around 20 000, while in 2002 the figure was close to 130 000, according to statistics provided by NAC.

Speaking at a training workshop for news editors which is underway in Mazowe, NAC operations director, Raymond Yekeye, revealed that the bulk of new HIV infections is caused by young sex workers, particularly adolescents. He said:

A good number of newer and younger sex workers are not on antiretroviral treatment, compared to older or more experienced sex workers.

The young ones attract a high number of clients, and they have less experience in negotiating for safe sex, leaving them susceptible to new HIV infections.

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) approved dapivirine or vaginal ring for use in the country as it helps women in preventing HIV transmission since it is hard for them to negotiate for safer sex.

-The Sunday Mail

