Hopewell Chin’ono Chastises CCC Leaders

By Hopewell Chin’ono|The court was packed in the morning and afternoon.The top CCC leadership that I saw were Fadzayi Mahere, Tendai Biti, Jacob Mafume and Herbert Gomba.

Can you imagine an EFF senior leaders bail application without a court packed with its top leadership?

The truth is most CCC leaders turn up when they know that Nelson Chamisa is coming.

Daniel Molokele traveled from Whange to see these guys yet those who live in Harare don’t turn up.

You are letting down your colleagues guys, and it is bad and demoralizing to us all!

A lot of opposition prospective candidates are not doing any work because they know that they will win in urban areas on the back of ZANUPF’s unpopularity, and Nelson Chamisa’s popularity!

It breaks my heart that Dr Alex Magaisa worked harder than those running for office.

The few people fighting hard in the opposition are targeted as is happening to Job Sikhala and Fadzayi Mahere.They are constantly in courts.

The laziness of many opposition leaders to work hard makes it easier for those working hard to be targeted by the brutal regime!

Nelson Chamisa must make sure that parliament and councils are not used as jobs by opposition leaders.

We are in a struggle to end corruption, looting and plunder of the country’s natural resources!

Are you seeing the opposition leaders fighting in your communities or here?

Today ZEC appointed kids of ZANUPF leaders as commissioners, something that will trigger rigging, are you seeing the opposition leaders screaming about it except Fadzayi Mahere and a few others?

They don’t care because they are assured of their parliamentary seats!.

Things are worse in Zimbabwe not only because of ZANUPF’s corrupt rule, but also because of the opposition’s incompetence and failure to fight on the frontline.

People like Pedzisai Ruhanya and myself fight against corruption as if we are the ones wanting to go into parliament!

If opposition leaders don’t change their ways, 2023 will be another missed goal resulting in more suffering.

What is the point of fighting when the leaders are not even doing anything?Nelson Chamisa needs everyone’s help, WAKE UP opposition leaders.

Fight for change not jobs, don’t rely on Chamisa’s popularity without doing any work!

