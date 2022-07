Kembo Mohadi’s Daughter Gets ZEC Job

By- President Emerson Mnangagwa has sworn in his former deputy Kembo Mohadi’s daughter as a commissioner in the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

On Thursday, Abigail Millicent Ambrose was among the five new ZEC commissioners Mnangagwa swore in at State House.

Ambrose is the co-ZANU PF Second Secretary’s daughter from his marriage to ex-wife Tambudzani Mohadi.

She is married to a professional hunter and former pig-farmer Malcolm Ambrose.

