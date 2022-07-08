Wiwa Denied Bail

Spread the love

By- The High Court Has denied opposition CCC legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole bail.

The duo had approached the higher court appealing against a magistrate’s decision not to grant them bail pending trial two weeks ago.

They are accused of mobilising their party supporters to unleash violence in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza, during a memorial service for Moreblessing Ali.

They unsuccessfully applied for bail before the Harare magistrates’ courts ruled that the legislators were a threat to public security and were likely to re-offend if released on bail.

Ali, was abducted by a Zanu PF activist outside a nightclub in Nyatsime on May 14.

Her dismembered remains were discovered in a disused well at a farm in Beatrice, about 10km away from where she was taken.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...