Mhona Commissions Airport Shuttle Buses

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, commissioned two airport shuttle buses at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Thursday.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Mhona challenged the Airport Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) to grow the fleet as the airport expands. He said:

These buses are an integral component of the modern airport ecosystem, which we yearn for.

They are no mere ornaments of the airport, but suitable complements of the already existing apron traffic which shall undoubtedly facilitate seamless mobility and connectivity by users as they navigate the airport apron with ease.

I urge the ACZ and stakeholders, to maintain the momentum, and ensure that as the airport grows, you also grow the fleet of your apron traffic, taking advantage of the new Government policy thrust towards smart, carbon-emission-free, electric vehicles.

This will surely add to the glamour and attractive splendour of our airports and the convenience which these buses will bring to travellers cannot be overemphasised.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...