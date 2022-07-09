Uncle Roland Speaks On Java’s Hit & Run Killer Accident

By– Socialite Roland Muchengwa has threatened to repossess a fleet of vehicles he claims he gave to self-styled prophet Panganai ‘Passion’ Java to use.

The threat came after a BMW X6 previously seen being driven by Java ran over and killed a pregnant woman on Seke Road on Tuesday.

Java has denied social media claims that he was behind the wheel of the X6 before quickly switching vehicles and fleeing the scene. In a statement, he insisted that he was nowhere near the scene of the accident.

Muchengwa, popularly known as Uncle Roland, appeared to confirm longstanding rumours than Java does not own the luxury vehicles he drives. Some are known to be rental cars from Panjap Motors in Eastlea.

“Passion Java is my friend but if what I am hearing is true, I will end the friendship and repossess my vehicles. The news is tragic,” Muchengwa wrote on Instagram.

Fally Ipupa of Panjab Motors who has previously been spotted with the accident X6, said the vehicle was not his.

“If the vehicle was mine the police would have reached out to me for their investigations. Java is not merely my client but also a friend, that is why in some cases you see posts of us together on social media,” said Ipupa.

National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said investigations are still ongoing to establish if Java was present at the scene.

Police have arrested one Courage Gwezhira over the pedestrian’s death. Java said Gwezhira works for him.

-ZimLive

