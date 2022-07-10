ZEC Speaks On Zanu PF Involvement In Constituency Delimitation

By- Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba said they were not going to be given instructions from Zanu PF on how to conduct the constituency delimitation exercise ahead of the 2023 elections.

Justice minister and Zanu PF politburo member Ziyambi Ziyambi, last week said the ruling party would lead the delimitation exercise.

Addressing the media at State House during Thursday’s swearing-in of new ZEC commissioners, Chigumba said:

Delimitation of parliamentary constituencies and wards is determined by the number of registered voters in an area and is conducted just after the population and housing census.

This exercise is transparent. It is a scientific method that uses registered voters and the number of constituencies.

Each constituency and province is supposed to have equal numbers of registered voters.

… if there is anyone alleging that votes can be stolen through this exercise, it is a blatant lie and a lack of knowledge.

-NewZimbabwe

