VIDEO: ZANU PF Members Caught On Camera Beating Each Other To Death?

A group of ZANU PF members are on video beating each other over an undisclosed matter in Mutare, as seen in an undated viral video that surfaced on Monday afternoon.

In the footage, as ZimEye reveals, the youths, three of whom are clad in ZANU PF regalia, one in a ZANU cap, are in a hall viciously and uncontrollably bashing each other. DO YOU KNOW WHERE THIS WAS? CONTACT ZIMEYE NOW

Unconfirmed report say ZANUPF youths belonging to different factions violently attacked each other in Mutare. @ZimEye and @zimlive confirm the news on ground.

Chiri kumwashuka. pic.twitter.com/XBtIPfqolt — LI🅾️N (@FoxLion2028) July 11, 2022

