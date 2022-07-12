Hadebe In Superb Form

Houston Dynamo FC defender Teenage Hadebe has been named in the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Week.

The Zimbabwean played the entire 2-2 draw against FC Dallas and scored a last-gasp equaliser when Dynamo had conceded a second goal just a few moments before in the referee’s added time.

Hadebe ghosted out of nowhere and mopped home a rebound after the keeper parried the ball in the defender’s path.

The Warriors international finished the match with two shots on target and two shots inside the box, both of which were tied for team highs.

This is his second career Team of the Week recognition. He was previously named to the Team of the Week in 2021.

Meanwhile, the goal is Hadebe’s second this season after netting earlier in the campaign.-Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

