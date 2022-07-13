Houston Dynamo Coach Praises Hadebe

Houston Dynamo coach Paulo Nagamura has heaped praise on Teenage Hadebe’s fighting spirit, after the Zimbabwean defender saved the day for by scoring late to force a share of the spoils against FC Dallas on Sunday.

The gangly former Kaizer Chiefs defender rescued a point for his side when he latched onto a rebound from a Darwin Quintero shot to make it 2-2 in the 11th minute of time added on, at sold out PNC Stadium in the Texas derby.

The goal was Hadebe’s second in the Major League Soccer (MLS) and Nagamura had nothing but praise for the Warriors star’s never say die attitude.

“Teenage is a centre back and his primary job is to defend and give us solid back line but today he showed the willingness to do what has to be done to help the game. He has that in him and got rewarded with a goal,” said the coach.

He never gives up, he fights till the end and today he got rewarded with a goal and I’m happy for him,” added Nagamura.

Habede was deservedly named man of the match was also named in the MLS Team of the Week.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

