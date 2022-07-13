Mwonzora Blames Chamisa For Chigumba Appointment

By A Correspondent| Opposition MDC-T President Douglas Mwonzora has blamed Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa for the appointment of Justice Priscilla Chigumba to the position of Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chairperson.

Mwonzora was responding to activist-cum-journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s claim that the MDC-T failed the nation by not highlighting the issue of Abigirl Millicent Mohadi Ambrose during the interviewing period.

Ambrose who is the Zanu PF Vice President Kembo Mohadi’s daughter, has caused a stir on social media after her appointment as a ZEC Commissioner.

Her appointment has raised questions over the credibility and independence of ZEC considering that her father is a player in the electoral processes.

Mwonzora said while Chin’ono was quick to blame MDC-T for Ambrose appointment, he had not said a thing about Chamisa, Prosper Mutseyami and Innocent Gonese’s role when Chigumba was appointed to chair ZEC.

“Hopewell Chingono @daddyhope seeks to blame the MDC for the appointment of Mrs Abigail Ambrose-Mohadi by @edmnangagwa as Commissioner in in ZEC. This is just the usual and cheap propaganda. The record has to be set straight.

“Ever since the promulgation of the promulgation of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the MDC has been part and parcel of the interviewing of Commissioners of all Independent Commisions. However, it has never numerically dominated the interviewing panels.

“When Priscilla Chigumba was interviewed at Parliament some time ago MDC was represented by @nelsonchamisa, Prosper Mutseyami and Innocent Gonese in the interviewing panel. Why then does @daddyhope not blame them for Chigumba’s appointment?,” said Mwonzora.

