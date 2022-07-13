Pay Teachers Decent Salaries, Mnangagwa Told

Founder members of Artuz urge ZANUPF to drop trumped-up charges against President Obert Masaraure and Sg Robson Chere!

12 July 2022

As founder members of the tremendous and consistent teachers’ union fighting for decent wages for the educators and the entire civil service, we demand an abrupt end to the insane behaviour by ZANU-PF satanists. It is quite pathetic to witness labor unionists enduring long pre-trial detentions for demanding a living wage of US540 per month. Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe was formed to fight against slave wages, contribute to the formulation of sound education policies, and the promotion of fair labour practices. Our leaders have the right to resist 24 loaves of bread as their salaries.

Founders of the Award Winning vibrant movement are cobra-headed at the targeted prosecution by the persecution of President Obert Masaraure and Secretary-General Robson Chere. Winning a Frontline Human Rights Defenders Award should not be criminalized because it is a fundamental basic freedom and right enshrined in the constitution of 2013. It appeared funny when Masaraure was bundled back into the hellhole of Chikurubi Maximum Prison for demanding the release of Sg Chere on social media, this daylight satanism should be resisted with equal measure.

We urge all educators to peacefully express their disgruntlement at the continued incarceration of innocent teachers who are being starved by a corrupt and greedy regime that does not care about its downtrodden teachers.

Teachers in Zimbabwe are wallowing in abject poverty while ZANU-PF leaders are enjoying their ill-gotten wealth. As founders of this mammoth union, we demand their immediate release. The unfortunate death of Roy Issa was concluded in 2016 and the relevant authorities ruled out foul play. Our leaders are suffering because they are genuinely representing the underrated educators.

It is now crucial to amplify our voices demanding justice for President Obert Masaraure, Sg Robson Chere, CCC Vice-Chairperson Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala, Godfrey Karakadzayi Sithole, Moreblessing Ali, the Nyatsime 13, Chimanimani 3 and all political prisoners. ZANU-PF must unconditionally release the yellow party leaders and labor unionists who are determined to promote the rule of law and constitutionalism. We can’t be mute when our leaders are being abused for speaking the truth to power against a politically inept regime.

In a nutshell, the founders of Artuz shall not fold their hands in the face of the brutality and inhumane treatment of the union leaders. Obert, Chere, Sikhala, Godfrey, and others are not criminals. They deserve bail as provided in the supreme law of the country.The irony is that substantial criminals in the names of Obadiah Moyo, Ignatius Chombo, Prisca Mupfumira, Henrietta Rushwaya only to mention but a few are walking scot-free after daylight looting of the national cake right under the nose of ZANU-PF goons who continue the plunder of our economy with impunity. The jailing of our fellow authors at Artuz signifies the insatiable appetite of the desperate regime to continue grabbing national wealth without transparency and accountability.

We demand the immediate release of our leaders. They are innocent! They are not criminals! They deserve bail! Trumped-up charges must be dropped now! ZANU-PF must just go because it has dismally failed to put the economy on a sounder footing since the coup which unconstitutionally removed Mugabe accusing him of corruption and gross governance.

By Former Artuz Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya

