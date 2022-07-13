Police Torment Sikhala

By- Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Wednesday spent hours with CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala at Harare Central Police Station before laying another charge against him.

The police picked Sikhala from Chikuribi Prison, where he is currently detained on allegations of inciting violence.

This is the second time after the police have taken Sikhala from Chikurubi.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights at Harare Central Police station, the police pressed another charge against the CCC senior official.

Posted ZLHR:

For the second day, Zim police once again took Zengeza West MP Hon. Sikhala from Chikurubi to Harare Central Police Station, where they spend several hours with him & his lawyers before pressing yet another charge of defeating/obstructing course of justice as defined in Section.

