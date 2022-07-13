PSG Reject Ronaldo?

Jorge Mendes offered Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG over the past few days as his client seeks Champions League football for the upcoming season.

However, the Ligue 1 champions have closed the door on a potential move, insisting there is no place for him under the current conditions and the club do not have the wage bill to accommodate his potential salary. ESPN

Manchester United have moved ahead of Arsenal in their attempt to bring in 24-year-old Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. Goal

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho says he wants to stay at the club amid speculation over his future in west London. Jorginho, 30, has one year left on his contract with the Blues. The Athletic

Leeds United and Brazil forward Raphinha, 25, is set to travel to Barcelona to complete a move to the Nou Camp. The Athletic

Napoli are lining up a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly, with Chelsea trying to land the centre back. The Italian club are in talks with Fenerbahce over the signing of central defender Kim Min-Jae. Sky Sports

Newcastle United have held talks with Real Sociedad about signing Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 22, from the Spanish side in a club-record deal. Telegraph

Source: Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

