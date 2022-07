Cleric Confronts Mnangagwa Over Torture, Murder Of Citizens

Tinashe Sambiri|Prominent cleric Bishop Ancelimo Magaya has expressed concern at the violation of human rights by the Zanu PF regime.

Bishop Magaya also challenged the regime to stop the relentless persecution of political activists.

Watch video below:

https://fb.watch/efJGu4JP8a/

