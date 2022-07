Revealed : Zanu PF Dangled Cash In Bid To Convince Burna Boy To Wear Mnangagwa Scarf

Hopewell Chin’ono

@daddyhope on Twitter:

I reported that a ZANUPF Deputy Minister & a newly elected councilor had offered Africa’s biggest musician @burnaboy money to wear the ED Scarf, and he refused.

ZANUPF said that I was lying

Here is @burnaboy talking about how he turned down that big offer to endorse the ED scarf

