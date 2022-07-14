Robber Kills Partner By Mistake

A robbery suspect was shot and killed by his accomplice while they were trying to rob a resident in the Nomakanjane area, Ikamvelihle in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge announced on Monday that the incident happened on Sunday at about 8.30 pm.

Beetge said a 34-year-old man was walking home when he was approached by two armed men. IOL News cites Beetge as saying:

Fearing that they were going to rob him, he attempted to flee from them. They chased him, and after hitting him in the face with a firearm, he fled into a nearby shack.

One of the suspects went into the shack after him, while the other opened fire on the shack from the outside. One of the alleged robbers was shot and killed.

The suspect outside, realising that he shot and killed him, then grabbed his accomplice’s firearm and fled from the scene.

Beetge said the victim, who fled from the suspects had a small wound on his face which he sustained when he was whipped with a pistol.

A murder docket was opened and is being investigated by SAPS Ikamvelihle.

Beetge urged members of the public who may have information that could assist with the investigation to contact the Ikamvelihle Detectives, Detective Captain Debbie Steyn at 082 394 8369 or Crime Stop on 08600 1011.

