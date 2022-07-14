Several Throng Sikhala Court Hearing

By-Several CCC senior officials and supporters Thursday attended the party’s deputy chairman, Job Sikhala’s Court hearing at the Harare Magistrate’s courts.

The CCC officials, including Charlton Hwende filled Harare magistrate’s court in solidarity with Sikhala.

Sikhala was arrested last month in Chitungwiza when he was representing the family of the late CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

Today he appeared in court on yet another trumped up charge of obstructing the course of justice.

The police arrested him and charged him with inciting violence.

CCC posted the bail hearing court pictures on Twitter Thursday

