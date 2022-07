Jamwanda Killed After ‘Stealing’ A Field Of Vegetables

Below are pictures of a section of young farmer, Terrence Maphosa’s field grazed down by a donkey.

ZimEye understands the notorious donkey has since been killed following this ordeal.

The development has brought into discussion the need for farmers to insure their crops, amid revelations that the nation does not have any insurers that offer full cover for farm produce losses.

