LIVE: ZEC Officially Announces “The Voters Roll Is Going To Change”

Spread the love

We continue to update the voters roll as it is a fluid document that is going to change, @mangwana_jasperhttps://t.co/A3CHOL9ivo — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 15, 2022

We continue to update the voters roll as it is a fluid document that is going to change, anmounces the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s spokesperson, Jasper Mangwana [LISTEN LIVE HERE]

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...