Sikhala Back In Court, Fights For Freedom

By-CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala is back in court today, challenging the presiding magistrate to recuse himself.

Sikhala Thursday appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Ngoni Nduna facing fresh charges of obstructing the course of justice.

The senior CCC member wants another magistrate other than Nduna to preside over his case.

CCC posted Thursday announcing this development:

Hon ⁦

@JobSikhala1

⁩ application for the recusal of Provincial Magistrate Ngoni Nduna in his latest trumped up charges will be determined tomorrow at 1000hrs. Let’s come in our numbers to show solidarity with Sikhala.

🟡Hon ⁦@JobSikhala1⁩ application for the recusal of Provincial Magistrate Ngoni Nduna in his latest trumped up charges will be determined tomorrow at 1000hrs. Let’s come in our numbers to show solidarity with Sikhala. #FreeJobSikhala pic.twitter.com/5Qm4zgTkMC — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) July 14, 2022

