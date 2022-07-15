Stroudsburg Target Warriors Forward

French Ligue 1 side Stroudsburg has joined the race to sign Lyon striker Tinotenda Kadewere.

The Zimbabwean forward is looking for an exit after falling out of favour at the club. He struggled for game time last season and is reportedly out of coach Peter Bosz’s plans for the next campaign.

According to L’Equipe, Strasbourg have already inquired about the player and are prepared to pay a transfer fee ranging between €7m and €8m.

However, Lyon wants something not less than €10m, having signed the striker from Le Havre for €12m back in 2020.

The other Ligue 1 side that has been linked with Kadewere is Brest, while several unnamed German clubs are also monitoring the player.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old was among the first batch of players who started Lyon’s pre-season preparations over two weeks ago.

Kadewere, who spent his break with his family in South Africa and United Arab Emirates, has featured in a couple of friendlies so far.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

