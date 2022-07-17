Baba Jukwa Declares War On Chamisa

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Controversial former Sunday Mail Editor, Edmund Kudzai has declared war on opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa, accusing him of making gay slurs against him using his supporters.

Posting on Twitter, Edmund Kudzai who is believed to be the face behind the Baba Jukwa character said has severed ties with CCC and will now fight back the backlash he is facing since his war against Fadzai Mahere began.

The use of gay slurs by Chamisa via his supporters has forced me reconsider my conciliatory position. They are uncivilised hooligans undeserving of mercy; instead, must be met with full brutality. This is what they gave me and I will return the favour, but with the truth. — Edmund Kudzayi (@EdmundKudzayi) July 16, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...