Baba Jukwa Declares War On Chamisa
17 July 2022
By A Correspondent| Controversial former Sunday Mail Editor, Edmund Kudzai has declared war on opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa, accusing him of making gay slurs against him using his supporters.

Posting on Twitter, Edmund Kudzai who is believed to be the face behind the Baba Jukwa character said has severed ties with CCC and will now fight back the backlash he is facing since his war against Fadzai Mahere began.