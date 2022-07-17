Relentless Sikhala Pens Letter From Chikurubi

Tinashe Sambiri| Jailed CCC deputy chairperson and MP, Hon Job Sikhala says he is a man of great character and strength despite relentless persecution by the Zanu PF regime.

Hon Sikhala and Hon Godfrey Sithole were arrested for firmly supporting the Ali family following the gruesome murder of Moreblessing.

See below Hon Sikhala’s epistle from Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

An Epistle From Chikurubi Maximum Prison

Dear Zimbabweans,

We would like to thank you all dear Zimbabweans for the demonstration of love, care and unbridled concern for the pain we are going through. We feel your love even when we are under incarceration here at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

We are pleased that besides members of our own political party CCC, all Zimbabweans of different political, social and ideological persuasion are standing with us.

Although I am going through difficult moments at present with the escalated persecution of my own and my other colleagues here in prison with me, be grateful beloved compatriots that we are all in high spirits.

I went through an unexplainable illness, I am on the road to recovery, please pray for us.

Standing for the weak and downtrodden in society as I did for Moreblessing Ali and many others is my God’s is calling.

My reward is in heaven, I do it selflessly, and sometimes I end up asking myself why my conscience is always triggered to stand for the predicament of other people. I was just born like that by my mother and father.

