Tsenengamu Accuses Zanu PF Of Using And Dumping People The Enos Nkala Way

Former Zanu PF Youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu has accused the ruling party of using and dumping people, warning Abton Mashayanyika, who is a Habbakuk Apostolic Faith Mission bishop in Mberengwa, Midlands province not to get carried away.

Open the Space conversation below and listen to Tsenengamu speaking to ZimEye

Of this person who came out saying we want to kill Chamisa, colleagues, dont get carried away… Enos Nkala was used in this game and what became of him? – @FeezCommandanthttps://t.co/rcdZnXA491 — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 18, 2022

