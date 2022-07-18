ZimEye
Zambia has extradited a Chinese racist filmmaker and Children Exploiter named Lu Ke to Malawi.He recorded viral exploitative videos of Malawian kids, and sold them online in China.He made Malawian kids say things like "I'm a black monster. My IQ is low" and recorded them. pic.twitter.com/H2Iows2aZT— Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) July 18, 2022
Zambia has extradited a Chinese racist filmmaker and Children Exploiter named Lu Ke to Malawi.He recorded viral exploitative videos of Malawian kids, and sold them online in China.He made Malawian kids say things like "I'm a black monster. My IQ is low" and recorded them. pic.twitter.com/H2Iows2aZT