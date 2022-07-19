Sikhala Contests Further Incarceration

By- CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala’s legal team announced Tuesday that they were challenging the legislator’s further detention.

This follows Monday the recusal of the presiding magistrate from presiding over the fresh charges Sikhala is facing.

Harare Provincial magistrate Ngoni Nduna Monday agreed to recuse himself from presiding over Sikhala’s fresh allegations.

Sikhala Thursday appeared at Harare magistrate Nduna, facing new charges of obstructing the course of justice.

The CCC deputy chairman challenged the magistrate to recuse himself from the case.

CCC posted Monday announcing that Sikhala’s defence team, led by Beatrice Mtetwa were delighted with the development:

@JobSikhala1’s lawyers say they are happy that Regional Magistrate Ngoni Nduna has recused himself from presiding over their client’s latest trumped up case. The lawyers will tomorrow apply for the refusal of remand under a different magistrate.

🟡BREAKING: Provincial Magistrate Ngoni Nduna has recused himself from presiding over our MP @JobSikhala1’s latest trumped up case. pic.twitter.com/0X1LCR2Jyo — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) July 18, 2022

