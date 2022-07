Mugwadi Dismisses Accident Reports

Zanu PF Director of Information, Tafadzwa Mugwadi has dismissed social media reports that he was involved in an accident early morning today.

Posting on Twitter, Mugwadi said the accidents reports are false and mischievous.

Recieved a call from this cadre, saying Director we had you had been involved in an accident somewhere in Harare. I said no, I am in the office.



I came down to see him. The accident nonsense is all false, mischievous & not really worth my attention. Stop #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/UgTbuavyT6 — Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi (@TafadzwaMugwadi) July 20, 2022

