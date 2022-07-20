Salah, Mane Battle For CAF Player Of The Year Award

CAF has trimmed the final list of nominees for the CAF Awards 2022.

The CAF Awards 2022 will take place in Rabat, Morocco, on 21 July 2022 at 9 pm CAT.

Egypt and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will be up against the Senegal duo of Sadio Mane and keeper Edouard Mendy for the men’s Player of the Year award.

Zambia’s Grace Chanda will compete with four-time winner Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria and Cameroonian Ajara Nchout Njoya in the women’s category.

Here is the full list of top 3 nominees:

Player of the Year (Women)

Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Internazionale Milano)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt)

Player of the Year (Men)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bambanani Mbanie (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Achraf Dari (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)

Aliou Dieng (Mali & Al Ahly)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly)

Young Player of the Year (Women)

Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne)

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United)

Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Carlos Queiroz (Egypt)

Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club)

Club of the Year (Women)

AS FAR (Morocco)

Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Club of the Year (Men)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

National Team of the Year (Men)

Cameroon

Egypt

Senegal

National Team of the Year (Women)

The winner will be announced on 23 July 2022 during the final match of the Women’s AFCON.

Goal of the Year

Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi & Orlando Pirates)

Pape Ousmane Sakho (Senegal & Simba)

Zouhair El Moutaraji (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

