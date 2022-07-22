Kalimbwe Pokes Passion Java’s Nose

Spread the love

By James Gwati- Zambia’s ruling Party spokesperson Joseph Kalimbwe has poked Zanu PF apologist Passion Java’s nose.

Kalimbwe warned the Zanu PF government to apply practical economic revival measures and stop posting Java’s funny campaign videos.

He posted:

“Job creation, currency strength; these are the fundamentals we use to measure economic improvement. And under our party, Zambia is on path. On the other end, you’ve to be crazy to think that an economy that’s guided by the Instagram & Tick Tok ideas of Java will succeed !!”, he said on Twitter.

Zanu PF is using Java as an influencer to lure the youth to vote for the party in 2023.

Job creation, currency strength; these are the fundamentals we use to measure economic improvement. And under our party, Zambia is on path. On the other end, you've to be crazy to think that an economy that's guided by the Instagram & Tick Tok ideas of Java will succeed !! — Joseph Kalimbwe (@joseph_kalimbwe) July 22, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...