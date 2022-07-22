Sikhala Presecution Continues

By- The State has placed CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala on remand facing charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Mr Tafara Chirambira and Mr Silent Shoko told the court that there was reasonable suspicion that he committed the offence and that the charges were recognisable at law.

Sikhala had challenged placement on remand, arguing that there was an unnecessary splitting of charges as he was on remand on similar charges stemming from the same incident.

The CCC top member was arrested for representing his client Moreblessing Ali who was killed by known Zanu PF thugs in Nyatsime.

-State media

