Zim Govt Fails Schools, Standards Crumbling

Kwekwe town clerk Lucia Mnkandla has raised concern that one of the city’s best schools, Chana Primary School in Mbizo, is now struggling to maintain high standards due to a bloated teacher-pupils ratio

of 1:60.

According to Unesco, the ideal teacher-pupils ratio is 1:40.

Mnkandla said the local authority was building a new classroom block at the school to increase learning facilities and improve education standards.

“At Chana Primary School we have one of the biggest pupil population, but very few teachers,” she said this week at a residents’ engagement meeting.

“As council, we are building a new classroom block to address the big teacher to pupil ratio. When the ratio is that big, the quality of education of learners is compromised.”

The school head has reportedly indicated to council that the ballooning teacher-pupils ratio was giving them headaches.

Educators have over the years said the quality of education in the country was being affected by shortages of teachers and lack of classrooms to accommodate more learners.

Latest statistics from the Primary and Secondary Education ministry show that the country has over 10 000 schools with an enrolment of more than four million pupils and a teacher establishment of over 135 000, which is inadequate for the millions of learners.

-Newsday

