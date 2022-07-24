Mnangagwa In Embarrassing S*x Scandal

Spread the love

By James Gwati- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been implicated in an embarrassing s*x scandal involving a minor.

Mnangagwa is said to have raped controversial healthcare worker and socialite Susan Mutami when she was young.

The controversial businesswoman also threatened to disclose how Mr Mnangagwa “killed” a young lady in Kwekwe.

“This man (Mnangagwa) raped me when I was a minor and tomorrow I am hosting a space where I will be telling everyone what u did,I’m also going to tell people what u did to that young girl who was studying at Kwekwe High School who later died and u paid all her funeral expenses. Satan,” fumed Mutami.

She was responding to Mr Mnangagwa’s tweet below:

President of Zimbabwe

@edmnangagwa

Jul 20:

A Parliament to be proud of.

Zimbabwe’s new Parliament is testament to our commitment to democracy and progress!

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...