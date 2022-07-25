Susan Mutami Accuses ED Of Murder, Witchcraft

By- Susan Mutami has claimed that President Emerson Mnangagwa kills people and uses their body parts for ritual purposes.

Mutami made the claims today soon after opening a rape case against Mnangagwa in Australia.

She posted the witchcraft allegations on Twitter:

Apart from @edmnangagwa raping young women, Witchcraft is the order of the day in @edmnangagwa and Auxillia Mnangagwa’s house. Human parts are harvested from those that they would have murdered. Caleb Chirenje was murdered by these goons and most of their victims are thrown in… — Susan Mutami (@mutami_susan) July 25, 2022

