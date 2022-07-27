ZimEye
I HAVE EVIDENCE … I will respond to Susan Mutami's allegations against self&ED, as someone who had an affair with her. I will be appearing on ZimEye on Sunday 7pm where I will show the evidence. "I hold no brief from anyone! #NOTOABUSEAGAINST MEN SUN 7PM 31 JULY— Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) July 27, 2022
I HAVE EVIDENCE … I will respond to Susan Mutami's allegations against self&ED, as someone who had an affair with her. I will be appearing on ZimEye on Sunday 7pm where I will show the evidence. "I hold no brief from anyone! #NOTOABUSEAGAINST MEN SUN 7PM 31 JULY