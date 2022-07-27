Madamburo Name New Coach

Ngezi Platinum Stars have named an interim coach to replace Benjani Mwaruwari who was relieved of his duties on Monday.

Mwaruwari’s sacking comes after taking charge of thirteen games.

The former Manchester City striker, who replaced Rodwell Dhlakama in March, had a disastrous spell, winning just three games.

According to a statement from Ngezi Platinum Stars, the club’s board have appointed assistant coach Takesure Chiragwi as an interim coach.

Chiragwi will be assisted by Klifton Kadulira.

The statement reads: “Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club would like to inform all its stakeholders that the Club has parted ways with head coach Benjani Mwaruwari by mutual agreement.

“This was Benjani’s first coaching assignment and both the club and the coach have agreed that it did not deliver the expected results hence the decision to seperate was in the best interest of the club.”

The statement adds: “The board has appointed Assistant Coach Takesure Chiragwi as the interim head coach assisted by Klifton Kadulira.”- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

