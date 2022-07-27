Ruling in AMH journalists trial postponed

Ruling in the trial of AMH journalists Blessed Mhlanga and Chengeto Chidi which had been set for 26 July 2022 has been postponed to 4 August 2022.

Mhlanga and Chidi are being charged for allegedly contravening Section 25 (a) as read with Section 30 of Statutory Instrument 21/2005 which prohibits taking of photographs within a polling station. The alternative charge is disorderly conduct in a polling station as defined in Section 89 of the Electoral Act.

