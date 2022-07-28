Mnangagwa Reshuffles Top Cops

By- President Emerson Mnangagwa through his Police Commissioner General ,Tandabantu Godwin Matanga, has reshuffled three senior police officers.

ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi announced the changes in a statement issued this Thursday. Reads the statement:

The Commissioner General of Police, Tandabantu Godwin Matanga has effected the transfer of some senior officers in the Zimbabwe Republic Police in order to ensure that the Police Service achieves its constitutional role of providing quality services to the public in line with the country’s Vision 2030.

Commissioner Makodza Erasmus is now the Chief Staff Officer (Human Resources,)

Commissioner Nyabadza Patson is now the Officer Commanding Police (Bulawayo Province,)

Commissioner Patton Mbangwa has been moved to Police General Headquarters.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates its commitment to ensuring that the malady of crime is tackled without fear or favour in the country.

