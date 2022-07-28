ZimEye
#ALERT Three @ZANUPF_Official branded vehicles are parked outside @crisiscoalition offices right now. We take this as an act of intimidation for our solid stand for democracy and good governance— Crisis [email protected] (@crisiscoalition) July 28, 2022
The three @ZANUPF_Official vehicles that had parked outside @crisiscoalition offices have left, and they are now parked at Belvedere Shops. Again, we state that this is an act of intimidation
— Crisis [email protected] (@crisiscoalition) July 28, 2022
