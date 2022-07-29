Evidence Chihera Bullying Claims, Mai Titi Avoids Court

By -Socialite and comedian Felistas “Mai TT” Murata who marriage is hanging by a thread was in no-show at court yesterday in the matter in which she is accusing Evidence Chihera of cyber bullying.

Evidence Chihera, whose real name is Moreblessing Evidence Jiri, appeared before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti, who remanded the matter to August 28, for trial commencement.

The court heard that Jiri runs a Facebook page by the name Evidence Chihera and, on June 1, she allegedly posted a live video of herself saying Mai TT’s children were raped by an insane person she lives with.

The State alleges that the Evidence Chihera’s page is accessible to everyone who logs into Facebook.

It is the State’s case that the live video footage was done with intent to harass, bully or cause substantial emotional distress, to degrade, humiliate and demean Murata.

The matter came to light when Murata saw the live video on Facebook and reported the case to the police, leading to Jiri’s arrest.

Thomas Chanakira appeared for the State.

-H Metro

