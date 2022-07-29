Mliswa, Mugwadi Clash Over Susan Mutami

By James Gwati- Norton MP Temba Mliswa has clashed with Zanu PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi over the latter’s attacks on Susan Mutami and Nelson Chamisa.

The clash happened after Mugwadi Wednesday blasted Mutami, accusing her of being hired by CCC leader Nelson Chamisa to attack President Emerson Mnangagwa.

That was after Mutami last week said that Mnangagwa raped her when she was a minor.

Mutami on Monday intensified her claims and opened a rape again Mnangagwa in Australia.

Mliswa said Mugwadi’s behaviour showed political immaturity.

Posting on Twitter Thursday while responding to Mliswa, Mugwadi said he would not withdraw his utterances.

I care less for my so-called image when counter-revolutionary elements & puppets hire a trans-regional hooker to besmirch #ZIM-1. That's a redline https://t.co/Zfe1CbbfEG — Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi (@TafadzwaMugwadi) July 28, 2022

