More Charges For Women’s University In Africa Data Clerk

By A Correspondent- Women’s University in Africa data clerk, Kennias Manyevere Rashirai (44), who was recently hauled to court on allegations of leaking exam papers, has been hit with more charges.

Rashirai was initially charged for contravening Section 163D(1) of the Cyber and Data Protection Act and this time he is facing fraud allegations.

He appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who granted him ZW$50 000 bail.

The suspect will be back in court on September 6 2022.

