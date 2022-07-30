Forus Party Empowers Youths

By A Correspondent- Freedom of Rights Under Sovereign, apolitical party led by President Manyara Irene Muyenziwa is implementing empowerment initiatives for youths in different communities.

Said the party:

FORUS’ Youths empowerment drive goes gear up.

These are chip fryers and burger plates. This project is changing lives of many women some of whom were sex workers.

The project is creating employment as youths are Fabricating Steel while producing 20 units a day.”

