Chiwenga Attacks Chamisa

Spread the love

By-Outspoken Zimbabwean preacher Talent Chiwenga has attacked Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa.

Chiwenga attacked Chamisa, saying he did not deserve to be in a leadership position.

He said Chamisa is cowardly and not ready to challenge the ruling Zanu PF seriously.

Chiwenga, a Zanu PF critic, said it would have been better if Job Sikhala was the opposition leader since he is ready to fight “to the drop of his blood” for his beliefs.

Chiwenga said if Chamisa were the one in prison, the party would have done a lot to get him out, which would trigger a revolution.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...