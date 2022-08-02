Parks Kill Troublesome Stray Lions
By James Gwati- Authorities have gunned down two of the three stray Lions terrorising Masvingo villagers.
Last week Parks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo warned the concerned villagers of the marauding Lions.
Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana announced the elimination of the second beast on his Twitter account Monday.
He posted:
One of the remaining two stray lions on the run in Mwenezi District was shot last night at Manyuchi, close to Mazetese. The stray lions were three; and one male lion was shot on 12 July, and the other one disappeared into the mountains. One remains outstanding.